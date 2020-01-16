Community complaints lead to drug arrests in Bladen County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three men have been arrested after complains from the community led law enforcement to launch an investigation into drug activity in Bladen County.
A press release from the sheriff’s office notes they launched narcotic investigations Tuesday in the East Arcadia, Council and Carvers Creek areas.
Thomas Telphia Jacobs III was arrested in the Boggy Branch Road area and charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling cocaine. Jacobs received a $40,000 bond.
James Michael Baldwin was arrested on Jacobs Loop Road and charged with possession of firearm by felon and simple possession of schedule III controlled substance. Baldwin received a bond for $25,000.
Tyrone Davis Jacobs was arrested in the Jacobs Loop Road area and charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, manufacture cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling cocaine, probation violation and failure to appear. Baldwin received a $55,000 bond.
