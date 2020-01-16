Chairwoman: Pledge of Allegiance will be on Bladen Co. Board of Elections meeting agendas starting in February

I've made this decision after reflecting on the months of discourse in our community regarding the unprecedented allegations of election fraud, which have cast doubt on the election processes in our County. I decided to accept the position of Chairwoman of the Board because I was ready, willing, and able to face the difficulties that come with leading. I remain committed to doing so. It is time for the Bladen County Board of Elections to focus on the more important work of election administration and I'm hopeful this decision allows our Board to move forward in a constructive way.