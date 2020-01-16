Ashley’s Mia Seemadray named WECT Athlete of the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley’s Mia Seemadray is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The senior averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and three steals for the Screaming Eagles, who went 2-0 this past week.
Ashley the only team that is still undefeated in Mideastern Confernce play.
