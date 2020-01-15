TRAFFIC ALERT: Factory Road intersection to close for median work

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Factory Road (State Road 1570) will be closed at the intersection of U.S. 17 beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, for the installation of a concrete median, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Weather permitting, the road will reopen at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
“During this time, please use caution as crews will be working to safely remove the existing tubular markers and install a concrete median”, said NCDOT Engineer, Daniel Waugh.
The following detour will be in place:
Dan Owen Dr. (SR 1784) to Safe Passage Way (SR 1783) to Factory Road (SR 1570)
