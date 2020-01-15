Tillis challenges ‘eventual Democratic opponent’ to five debates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Senator Thom Tillis called on his “eventual Democratic opponent” to take part in five general election debates across the state, his campaign announced Wednesday.
“Given the importance of this race when it comes to the future of our state and nation, it is critical that North Carolinians have numerous opportunities to hear directly from the candidates about where they stand on the issues that matter to them," Tillis said in a news release. "I’m proud of my record in the Senate of fighting to create jobs, combat sanctuary cities, confirm conservative judges, and support military families.
"I look forward to discussing these accomplishments early and often during the general election, and I hope whoever my Democratic opponent is will join me in participating in this robust debate schedule.”
According to Tillis’ campaign, the debates would be planned for April, May, June, September and October.
Larry Holmquist, Sharon Hudson and Paul Wright are running against Tillis in the Republican primary.
Cal Cunningham, Trevor Fuller, Atul Goel, Erica Smith and Steve Swenson are the Democratic primary candidates.
