Second brewery to open in Leland by end of 2020

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A second brewery is coming to Leland this year, town officials announced on Wednesday.
The co-founders of Wrightsville Beach Brewery have announced plans to open Brunswick Beer & Cider Company — a brewery and cidery with an on-site restaurant, bar, and event house — in Brunswick Forest in 2020.
"It’s exciting to see successful, established businesses like Wrightsville Beach Brewery opting to expand into the Town of Leland,” said Gary Vidmar, Economic and Community Development Director for the Town of Leland. “It’s further proof that Leland is attracting attention from many local and regional businesses of all types that are looking to capitalize on our rapidly growing population.”
The 12,000-square-foot brewery and cidery building will be located adjacent to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center facility in Brunswick Forest. Construction is set to begin in the late spring or early summer. The business will employ approximately 100 people, town officials say.
In December, 7twenty6 Brewing Company announced plans to open a brewery in Leland by the end of 2020. The brewery would sit on a five-acre site on Old Fayetteville Road in what is known as the town’s Gateway District, an area surrounding a one-and-a-quarter mile stretch of Village Road.
