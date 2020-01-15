Wilmington tile and marble business vandalized

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vandals broke ten slabs of high-end marble at Cape Fear Marble & Tile on the night of January 9, resulting in a loss of around $10,000.
Kelli Crelly has been the Vice President of Cape Fear Marble & Tile for 20 years and says safety has never been an issue before.
“It’s sad that someone would do that. They’re not hurting a corporation, they’re hurting a small, family-owned business, so people just need to be more compassionate,” Crelly said.
The marble slabs were located outside the store without any locked or restraints.
“We didn’t have a reason, I mean, nobody has ever bothered them, so we never had a reason to strap them down until now,” she said.
However, the business is now planning to invest in cameras and secure the marble slabs in order to make sure this won’t happen again.
“No idea who it is. I don’t know if it was malicious, I mean, it could be someone that left Dubliner drunk and just decide to pull them over. I have no idea, it was just a random act,” she said.
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating the incident.
