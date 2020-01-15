First Alert Forecast: mild weather ending soon, colder days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Wednesday afteroon! Spring has been winning the seasonal battle over the past couple of days but winter is ready to make its presence known . A cold front will finally move into the area which will bring a dose of wintry air by Friday and again early next week. Check out these main points below:
- Afternoon highs will stay well above normal today and tomorrow climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures are still running well above normal... for now.
- Dense fog, especially areas along the coastline, will be a travel hazard limiting visibility mainly in the morning but could also linger into the afternoon.
- A front still stalled will keep the chance for showers and a gusty storm alive Wednesday. Some showers may produce heavy rain at times since the atmosphere is already muggy.
- Colder and seasonable conditions return Thursday night into Friday
-Below normal temperatures are likely for much of next week
Below is a look at your 7 day planning forecast for the Wilmington area. To get your specific forecast for your backyard or on the go check it out on your First Alert Weather app! You can also keep track of the radar and see the latest video forecasts.
