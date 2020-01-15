Davis Community seeks rezoning, special use permit to expand campus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Davis Community, an assisted living and skilled nursing center located along Porters Neck Road, is planning to submit rezoning and special use permit requests so it can expand its campus.
Proposed plans call for the addition of a 150-unit multi-family independent living facility and 32 single-story cottages consisting of duplexes and triplexes.
An approximately 25,000-square-foot wellness facility offering community amenities also would be constructed.
The existing 179-bed skilled nursing facility and 123-unit assisted living facility will remain in use along with the Davis Community’s detached pharmacy and administrative buildings.
A pair of community meetings will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, to discuss the proposals. Meetings will be held at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Wesleyan Chapel UMC Fellowship Hall (10255 U.S. 17 North).
More on the project can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.