Consolation prize: Clemson knocks off No. 3 Duke in hoops
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell reacts after an NCAA college basketball game against Duke Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 79-72. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) (Source: Richard Shiro)
January 14, 2020 at 11:04 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 11:04 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson gave its weary fans something to celebrate a night after losing the national championship game in football, getting a career-high 25 points from Aamir Simms in a 79-72 upset of No. 3 Duke.

It was the highest-profile upset for the Tigers since beating No. 1 North Carolina on their home court in February 2001.

And just like that day, students rushed the court at Littlejohn Coliseum. It was the first ACC loss for the Blue Devils.

The Tigers also beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history Saturday, ending a 59-game losing streak on the Tar Heels’ home court.

