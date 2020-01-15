Carolina Beach names new town manager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach named a new town manager at a meeting Tuesday night.
Bruce Oakley, who is currently serving as city manager in Southport, will step into the role.
Carolina Beach fired their former town manager Lucky Narain back in June, citing issues with the town’s budget.
Narain was the town’s second town manager to be terminated in about a 10-month span.
Assistant Town Manager Ed Parvin has been serving as the interim manager.
Oakley is expected to start next month.
