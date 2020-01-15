Brunswick County deputies warn of possible fraud involving asphalt sale

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are warning the public about possible fraud involving the sale of asphalt.
In a Facebook post, sheriff’s office officials said they are looking for a vehicle and person of interest after someone attempted to sell asphalt in the Beach Drive area of Ocean Isle Beach/Sunset Beach.
“Based on similar activity in the past, we believe this to be potential fraud,” the post stated.
The driver is described as a heavy-set male operating a newer model black Dodge SUV.
Anyone with information should contact Lt. Beck with the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-3777 or call 911.
