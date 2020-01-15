Brunswick County deputies warn of possible fraud involving asphalt sale

Brunswick County deputies warn of possible fraud involving asphalt sale
(Source: 19 News)
By WECT Staff | January 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 2:00 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are warning the public about possible fraud involving the sale of asphalt.

In a Facebook post, sheriff’s office officials said they are looking for a vehicle and person of interest after someone attempted to sell asphalt in the Beach Drive area of Ocean Isle Beach/Sunset Beach.

🚨ALERT: Potential Fraudulent Activity🚨 Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a vehicle...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

“Based on similar activity in the past, we believe this to be potential fraud,” the post stated.

The driver is described as a heavy-set male operating a newer model black Dodge SUV.

Anyone with information should contact Lt. Beck with the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-3777 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.