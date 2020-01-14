Wrightsville Beach police release sketches of suspects in 2019 sexual assault

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department has released sketches of two suspects believed to be involved in a sexual assault from last year.
According to a news release, a woman walked into the police station on Aug. 6, 2019, and said she was abducted and sexually assaulted by two men in Wrightsville Beach on Feb. 17, 2019.
The victim told police she was taking out her garbage during the early morning hours when the two, unidentified men kidnapped her along North Lumina Avenue.
Once inside their vehicle, a gray or dark in color extended cab pickup truck, she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by both men before being left on the roadside in Wrightsville Beach.
A sketch of the first suspect describes the man as 25-35 years in age with a heavyset build, brown eyes and dirty blonde hair.
The second suspect is described as a 25-35-year-old man with a muscular build, blue (vibrant) eyes, and brown hair.
If you have any information, please contact the Wrightsville Beach Police Department at 910-256-7945.
