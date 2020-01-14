Wilmington man accused of trying to rob gas station at knifepoint

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is accused of trying to rob a gas station at knifepoint last month.
Saadeh Suleiman Saadeh, 52, was taken into custody in the 300 block of North Wallace Avenue on Tuesday and charged with one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Saadeh enter the Buy and Go, located at 808 North College Road, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 5.
Saadeh allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money from a clerk who refused.
Brewer said Saadeh then left the store with no cash and got into a dark blue minivan and fled the scene.
Saadeh was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $35,000 bond.
