Whiteville leaders consider buyout program for some flood-prone homes

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville city leaders are discussing a new program that could solve some flooding issues for some residents.
The North Carolina Office of Resiliency and Recovery is working with the city for a possible buyout program in part of the flood-prone areas.
The properties within the yellow on the map below are part of the program. It’s 28 properties in total.
In October, state leaders met with Whiteville city leaders to discuss the potential buyout. They agreed that many of those homes have been through several losses during recent hurricanes. Many residents were forced out and some never came back.
Floodwaters in that area reached six-to-seven feet deep during both Hurricane Matthew and Florence. Many residents applied for funding but were never rewarded.
The state will administer the program meaning they will go door-to-door of these homes and ask if they want to participate in the buyout, which they don’t have to. The city will have a loss of revenue in property taxes. but if the city doesn’t have utilities in the area, it will even out.
If approved by city council, there will be a community meeting where the city will answer questions and provide more information on January 23.
