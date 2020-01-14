Rally planned for Ebonee Spears on anniversary of disappearance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been three years since Ebonee Spears was last seen. Since January, 2016, her picture has been seen on numerous billboards, on television, and in newspaper publications, but not one sign of her in person. Still, friends and family are not giving up hope of finding her and will host what they are calling a Roadside Rally this week, a day before the anniversary of her disappearance.
Spears was last seen outside her apartment on Fourth and Nixon Streets on January 16, 2016. Wilmington police say she asked a man she knew for a cigarette but was not seen again. Police also say there were reports that she was acting paranoid the day before and even went to the police department to use the phone.
The rally will be held Wednesday, January 15 at 4 p.m. at Wilmington City Hall in downtown Wilmington. The public is invited to attend.
