Rally planned for Ebonee Spears on anniversary of disappearance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been three years since Ebonee Spears was last seen. Since January, 2016, her picture has been seen on numerous billboards, on television, and in newspaper publications, but not one sign of her in person. Still, friends and family are not giving up hope of finding her and will host what they are calling a Roadside Rally this week, a day before the anniversary of her disappearance.