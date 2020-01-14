Pulitzer Prize-winning writer explores 1898 Massacre in ‘Wilmington’s Lie’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - David Zucchino, a contributing writer for The New York Times and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, will be in Wilmington this weekend to discuss his latest book, which focuses on the 1898 Massacre.
The massacre was the only successful coup d’etat in American history. Prior to the massacre, Wilmington was the state’s largest city, with a progressive, mixed-race community. Both black and white citizens served on the city council in the post-Reconstruction South. On November 10, 1898, about 2,000 white supremacists stormed the streets of Wilmington, burning down black-owned businesses and threatening black leaders with death if they didn’t leave the city. An unknown number of people were killed.
Zucchino authored Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.
In the book, he explores what led up to the coup, including a campaign of disinformation, and the lasting impact of the massacre.
Zucchino will be at the New Hanover County Library at 201 Chestnut Street from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sat., Jan 18.
To read more about his book, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.