Pulitzer Prize-winning writer explores 1898 Massacre in ‘Wilmington’s Lie’

The massacre was the only successful coup d’etat in American history. Prior to the massacre, Wilmington was the state’s largest city, with a progressive, mixed-race community. Both black and white citizens served on the city council in the post-Reconstruction South. On November 10, 1898, about 2,000 white supremacists stormed the streets of Wilmington, burning down black-owned businesses and threatening black leaders with death if they didn’t leave the city. An unknown number of people were killed.