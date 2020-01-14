Nearly $240 million directed toward flood, storm damage reduction project in Surf City, North Topsail Beach

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that it is directing $281.5 million toward two resiliency projects in eastern North Carolina.
About $237 million of that will go toward a flood and storm damage reduction project in the Surf City/North Topsail Beach area. The other $44.5 million will be used for a project in Carteret County.
“These substantial investments by the Army Corps of Engineers will help make North Carolina safer and more resilient against future storms," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday. "North Carolinians have been hit hard by recent storms, and I appreciate the efforts of our federal partners as we work to rebuild smarter and stronger than ever.”
