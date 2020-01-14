NCADA honoring South Brunswick Athletic Director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Athletic Director's Association has selected South Brunswick Athletic Director Chris Roehner to its 2020 Hall of Fame class.
Roehner has worked in education for 38 years and has worked at South Brunswick 23 years 20 of that serving as the Cougars athletic director.
“It’s a great honor and I couldn’t have done it without the assistance of my Family, School administration, Faculty and Staff, and all the coaches and AD’s I have worked with,” said Roehner. “It’s always been a team effort and I share this great opportunity with my teammates.
Roehner served as the NCADA president in 2016.
The awards ceremony will take place during the NCADA Conference on April 6th at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.