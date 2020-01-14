Leland to conduct live fire training on Saturday

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Fire Department will conduct a live-fire training session Saturday morning.
Approximately 30 to 40 firefighters will participate in the session, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 199 Old Fayetteville Road in Leland.
Town officials say the session will provide firefighters with “a rare opportunity to train in a realistic scenario within a controlled environment.”
Old Fayetteville Road will remain open to traffic during the event but the Leland Fire Department asks motorists to avoid the area, if possible.
Leland residents can expect to see dense smoking in the area during the training exercise.
Nearby residents are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to avoid any potential irritation caused by low-lying smoke.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.