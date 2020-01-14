Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

LEGISLATURE RETURNS
Budget override tops North Carolina Senate GOP wish list
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature returns to Raleigh briefly on Tuesday with a short to-do list, topped by another Republican attempt to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the two-year budget. Senate GOP leaders announced they'll again put a budget override vote on their floor debate calendar. Republicans only need one Senate Democrat to vote to override or two Democrats to be absent to get the necessary supermajority. But Democrats still sound united in upholding the governor's veto. A bill addressing scholarships for children or wartime veterans also could be considered in a session expected to last just one day.
MICHAUX-SENATE
Retired Rep. Michaux joining North Carolina Senate briefly
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Retired state Rep. Mickey Michaux is returning to the North Carolina General Assembly, this time to the Senate. Gov. Roy Cooper formally appointed Michaux on Monday to fill the Senate seat vacated by Sen. Floyd McKissick Jr., who resigned last week to join the state Utilities Commission. The 89-year-old Michaux chose not to seek reelection in 2018 after more than 45 years in the House. He says he anticipates serving in Tuesday's legislative session and then standing aside once Democratic voters in Durham County choose a winner in the March primary for McKissick's old seat.
DOMESTIC SHOOTING-ARREST
Sheriff: Man charged in wife's death on Christmas Eve
RAEFORD, N.C (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man was arrested and charged with fatally shooting his wife on Christmas Eve. WNCN-TV reports 25-year-old Shaun Pinheiro-Pires was arrested Monday and charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his wife Hillary Pinheiro-Pires. Hoke County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Christmas Eve in reference to a shooting. Deputies said they found Hillary Pinheiro-Pires suffering from a “fatal injury” to her upper body. Fort Bragg Military Police took Shaun Pinheiro-Pires into custody Monday and transferred him to Hoke County deputies. Details surrounding the shooting weren't immediately released. It's unclear why Fort Bragg police were involved. It's also unclear whether Shaun Pinheiro-Pires has an attorney.
RAPE CONVICTION-APPEAL
Innocence claim in 1976 rape may continue in appeals court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for a North Carolina man who says he’s innocent of a 1976 rape are planning to request a hearing before the full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a three-judge panel refused to reopen the case. The Charlotte Observer reports that the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals voted 2-1 last week to uphold earlier federal and North Carolina court rulings in the case of Ronnie Long. Those rulings held that evidence kept secret from Long would not have changed the jury’s guilty verdict. The then 19-year-old Long was sentenced to two life sentences for rape and burglary.
AP-NC-ROBBERY ATTEMPT FOILED
Police: Robbery attempt foiled when victim shoots assailant
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say the victim of an attempted robbery shot back and wounded the assailant in a fast-food parking lot. The Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release that the would-be robber was found Monday morning in the parking lot of the Burger King. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the wounded man had tried to rob someone else when the person pulled out a gun and shot him. They say the man who attempted the robbery was hit once with a bullet.
AP-US-VIDEOTAPED-BEATING
Ex-North Carolina trooper pleads guilty in arrest beating
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper accused of involvement in a 2018 beating and K9 attack on a homeless man has been convicted of misdemeanor charges in the case. News outlets reported Monday that Michael Blake pleaded guilty to two counts of willful failure to discharge his duties. He'll serve one year of unsupervised probation. Prosecutors dismissed charges of assault with a deadly weapon, soliciting assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Blake was accused of ordering officers to strike 29-year-old Kyron Hinton during an arrest in April 2018. Prosecutors said he then filed a misleading statement that didn't mention the use of force.
NORTH CAROLINA-ROBINSON-CAR CRASH
UNC basketball player Brandon Robinson injured in car crash
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina forward Brandon Robinson was injured in a car crash in which police say the other driver was charged with driving while impaired. The school says the injuries are not serious. It's the latest blow to the Tar Heels, who have spent the season dealing with injuries to a number of players. The arrest came after the Tar Heels lost 79-76 in overtime to Clemson. Robinson scored a career-high 27 points.
JUVENILE-ARMED ROBBERY
Teen arrested after shots fired during armed robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 15-year-old faces multiple charges for an armed robbery in which they say he “shot numerous times.” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that the teenager fired shots inside a gas station where he demanded property from an employee early Sunday. Police said a second employee inside the store was struck and suffered an injury described as non-life-threatening.