Injury ends UNCW’s Kep Browns baseball career

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In just about a month, the UNCW baseball team will open the season at home against Dayton without senior outfielder Kep Brown.
Brown recently tore his ACL while playing basketball, ending a baseball career filled with injuries.
In 2015, the St. Louis Cardinals selected Brown in the tenth round of the Major League Baseball draft out of Wando High School in Charleston, SC. A freak injury kept him from turning professional.
“I ruptured my achilles celebrating a teammates catch,” said Brown. “That led to the college route instead of the draft. Then the shoulder surgery came my freshman year in college at Miami.”
After his shoulder surgery, he left the University of Miami and was looking for a new school. UNCW was one of the program that made him an offer.
“It was incredible because at the time, a lot of schools didn’t offer because all they thought was I cared about the draft,” said Brown. “Then a lot of schools didn’t offer because of the injury history.”
Brown made the most of two seasons with the Seahawks, hitting 15 homeruns. But this latest injury just too much to overcome.
“It’s easy to think about what could’ve been,” said Brown. “It’s still important to think about what could be. It may not be on the baseball field, but it can be a great life.”
Brown is taking the future in consideration when making his decision.
“I knew if I wanted to be able to play with my kids when I’m older and not be in a wheelchair by the time I’m 50, I knew I had to give my body a break because I put it through so much.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.