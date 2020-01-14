ILM announces seasonal non-stop flights to Boston

ILM announces seasonal non-stop flights to Boston
Passengers walk through the lobby of ILM. The airport is in the middle of a major expansion project as it continues to see high passenger volume. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | January 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 2:20 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport on Tuesday announced that it served over one million passengers in 2019, a milestone for the airport.

In addition to the news of the record-breaking year, ILM officials say the airport will start offering seasonal non-stop flights to Boston prior to the summer travel season.

American Airlines will offer the flights to Boston Logan International Airport on Saturdays from May 9 to Aug. 15.

Customers can start booking those flights starting Jan. 18.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.