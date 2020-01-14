ILM announces seasonal non-stop flights to Boston

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport on Tuesday announced that it served over one million passengers in 2019, a milestone for the airport.
In addition to the news of the record-breaking year, ILM officials say the airport will start offering seasonal non-stop flights to Boston prior to the summer travel season.
American Airlines will offer the flights to Boston Logan International Airport on Saturdays from May 9 to Aug. 15.
Customers can start booking those flights starting Jan. 18.
