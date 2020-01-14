First Alert Forecast: spring-like days numbered, winter makes a come back

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! The dynamic storm system made many weather headlines including severe weather and winter weather over the weekend brought a front into the Carolinas.... that front is stalled across the Carolinas which will keep some showers and a few storms in the forecast through midweek. There are signs of winter making a come back - but not for another couple of days - until then spring remains in Cape Fear Region. Here are some main headline for the next several days:
- Rain chances will be around 30% through midweek. Also, an isolated rumble of thunder is possible and some heavy pockets of rain...
- Dense fog remains a travel hazard especially closer to the coast where sea fog is expected to become very dense at times...
- Spring-like temperatures remain focused south of the stalled front so expect afternoon highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s through at least Thursday afternoon.
- Seasonable winter-like temperatures return Thursday night s a cold front works through the area... Highs Friday are back in the 50s.
Below is a look at your 7 day planning forecast for the Wilmington area.
