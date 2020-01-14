‘Essence’ Editor-in-Chief Emerita to speak at UNCW’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Susan L. Taylor, the editor-in-chief emerita of Essence magazine, will be the keynote speaker at UNCW’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Taylor served as editor-in-chief of Essence from 1981 until 2000 when she was promoted to publications director. She left the magazine in 2007 and has since served as founder and CEO of the National CARES Mentoring Movement.
According to its website, National CARES “is a pioneering community-galvanizing movement dedicated to alleviating intergenerational poverty among African Americans.”
The program, Our Sunday’s Best: A Creative Protest Remembered, begins at 7 p.m. at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium. Admission to the event is free but those attending need to have a ticket.
Tickets are available at the box office at Kenan Auditorium Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
To learn more about about the National CARES Mentoring Movement, click here.
