Troopers search for driver in deadly Pender County hit and run

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian was killed last week when a driver struck him on US 421 near Wards Corner Loop Road.
Highway Patrol says Tylek Omonte Bordeaux of Burgaw was struck from behind as he was walking south on US 421. The 18-year-old victim died from his injuries at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The state highway patrol is reaching out to the public for help solving the deadly hit and run. Investigators aren’t sure what kind of vehicle hit the teen, but believe the crash happened between 11:35 p.m. Wednesday and 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Highway Patrol at (919) 296-1311 or the SHP Communications Center at 1-800-334-7411.
