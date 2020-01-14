Despite heartbreaking prognosis from doctors, musician Dustin Chapman hits a high note with new career

*Please share with your friends and let’s get this video out there!* “Every little thing that’s broken, everybody here who’s hopeless take it off, take it off.” Today I had the chance to go to the Duke Cancer Institute and play the piano and sing my original song “Lead the Way” for the patients, their family, and the staff. Obviously my voice isn’t the strongest right now and the IV was interfering with my piano playing, but I was still able to shine a positive light in there today. I had many patients stop me with tears in their eyes and tell me that the words to my song encouraged them and that truly gave me a sense of purpose. For those wanting an update on my condition, unfortunately I haven’t seen much improvement and treatment is becoming more invasive as my stay becomes longer. Despite many injections and fluids running through IV’s, my bloodwork hasn’t seen much improvement—with some levels actually dropping—and doctors are becoming more and more corcerned with my nutrition levels, so it looks like I will be getting a feeding tube in the next couple of days. Continuous prayers are appreciated. #AchalasiaWarrior