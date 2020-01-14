COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Stand to understand

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Many kids are active and have a hard time sitting still for a full day of class. Sometimes standing can help a student focus and enhance their learning.
Mrs. Milligan at Shallotte Middle School is asking for help with funding to give her students the option to stand in her classroom.
“Standing has never bothered me, however, I know it is strenuous on my students having to bend over to write or use a computer,” Milligan wrote in her post on the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.
Specifically, Milligan is asking for a couple of laptop computer desks to allow for her students to reach their materials and stand at the same time.
Click here if you would like to donate to Mrs. Milligan’s project.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.