Columbus County deputies looking for 8 suspects for property, financial crimes

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for several people wanted for various property and financial crimes.
- April Strickland Barron, 45, of Tabor City, wanted for felony larceny of a firearm.
- Quatarious Zemar Johnson, 26, of Nichols, S.C., wanted for felony possession of a counterfeit instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, and flee to elude arrest.
- Christina Crystal Moore, 32, of Whiteville, wanted for felony breaking and entering and larceny.
- James Allen Soles, 39, of Whiteville, wanted for two counts of felony breaking and entering and resisting a public officer.
- John David Waugh, 42, of Loris, S.C., wanted for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.
- Joseph Daniel Alford, 37, of Gallivants Ferry, S.C., wanted for felony obtaining property by false pretense.
- Matthew James Henninger, 31, of Loris, S.C., (No photo available) wanted for felony breaking and entering and larceny.
- Joanna Grace Bieger, 32, of Sumter, S.C., (No photo available) wanted for felony obtaining property by false pretense.
If you have information on the whereabouts of the aforementioned individuals, please contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office (910) 642-6551. All information received will remain anonymous.
