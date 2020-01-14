Brunswick County Board of Education holds final vote on redistricting

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - During a special called meeting of the Board of Education, members are expected to vote Tuesday night to redistrict schools in northern Brunswick County.
The district is in phase one, which aims to ease overcrowding issues at Belville and Union Elementary schools and routes students to the new Town Creek Middle School opening Fall 2020.
This phase does not effect high schools.
The meeting is being held a the Administrative Offices on Referendum Dr. in Bolivia. It is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m.
You can review the final four draft options here.
We’ll update this story once a decision is made.
