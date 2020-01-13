WECT Investigates: Top executives at CFCC say President Morton has created toxic culture

“It was at the point where I felt like I could no longer influence the right thing to do. And as an HR professional, you want to try to do the right thing, not just whatever is politically expedient,” Smith explained. “I got to the point there where I felt like they just wanted someone who would do whatever they needed to have done. And I did feel like it was going to affect my reputation as an HR professional to continue to work there, and be dragged into that juvenile type of conversation, those types of situations where they would just end up wanting me to be the axe if they wanted to get rid of someone.”