UNCW head men’s basketball coach ‘relieved of his duties’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW head men’s basketball coach CB McGrath has been removed, effective immediately.
Director of Athletics Jimmy Bass announced the coach had been “relieved of his duties” Monday evening.
“We appreciate C.B.'s hard work with our program and student-athletes over the last two and half years and wish him well in the future,” said Bass.
Assistant coach Rob Burke has been named interim coach, and officials confirm a national search for McGrath’s replacement will begin immediately.
McGrath was an assistant coach on the University of North Carolina’s 2005, 2009 and 2017 national championship teams and was named the 11th men’s basketball coach in UNCW history on April 3, 2017. According to his bio on the university’s website, he came to the coast from UNC, where he spent 14 seasons on Roy Williams’ staff in Chapel Hill.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.