UNC basketball player Brandon Robinson injured in car crash
Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham (11) drives for a basket while North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson (4) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
January 13, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 4:55 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina forward Brandon Robinson was injured in a car crash in which police say the other driver was charged with driving while impaired.

The school says the injuries are not serious.

It’s the latest blow to the Tar Heels, who have spent the season dealing with injuries to a number of players.

The arrest came after the Tar Heels lost 79-76 in overtime to Clemson. Robinson scored a career-high 27 points.

