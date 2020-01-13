A must-see show: Put on ‘A Little More Mascara’ and go see ‘La Cage aux Folles’

In the stage show, presented by Opera House Theater Company, directed by Ray Kennedy and choreographed by Kennedy and Tina Leak, the story revolves around Georges, who manages the club “La Cage aux Folles”, and Albin, his partner and the star performer in his drag role as Zaza, and the tensions that are sparked when their son, Jean-Michel, gets engaged and asks his father to host a dinner party — without the effeminate Albin — to meet the bigoted parents of his fiancée.