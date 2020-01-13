A must-see show: Put on ‘A Little More Mascara’ and go see ‘La Cage aux Folles’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Audiences are calling it a “must see” show.
La Cage aux Folles runs for one more weekend at Thalian Hall.
The show follows the story of a gay couple, one of whom is a drag queen, who have been together for 20 years.
Their son plans to marry a woman with ultra-conservative parents, who would not approve of the two fathers.
La Cage is about tolerance and family, as well as overcoming ignorance, prejudice and fear of the different
If it sounds familiar, it’s the show on which 1996′s The Birdcage, starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, is based.
In the stage show, presented by Opera House Theater Company, directed by Ray Kennedy and choreographed by Kennedy and Tina Leak, the story revolves around Georges, who manages the club “La Cage aux Folles”, and Albin, his partner and the star performer in his drag role as Zaza, and the tensions that are sparked when their son, Jean-Michel, gets engaged and asks his father to host a dinner party — without the effeminate Albin — to meet the bigoted parents of his fiancée.
Jeff Phillips, a 29-year veteran of OHTC, stars as Albin/Zaza, in a show-stopping performance. Richard White, the original Gaston from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, plays Georges and Cullen Moss, formerly of Wilmington, puts forth a hilarious performance as the couple’s butler/maid Jacob.
