Historian to speak at at first Potluck for Peace of 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear’s first Potluck for Peace event of the year is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16, at the MLK Center in Wilmington.
The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The YWCA says it created the Potluck for Peace dinners in “an effort to impact peaceful change in the community through food, fellowship, and enriching dialogue.”
This year’s guest facilitator is historian Lettie Shumate. The topic will be “The Urgency of Now: Dr. King’s Truths.”
The community is invited to participate. Those attending are asked to being a main dish, side or dessert to share.
You can register for the event here.
The MLK Center is located at 401 S. Eighth St.
