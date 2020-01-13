First Alert Forecast: warm & unsettled weather sticks around, signs of a cool-down ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Once again, you won’t need a coat or have a need to start your car early. For the next several days, mild southerly air will remain wedged in the Lower Cape Fear Region, a la a stalled cold front. This front will begin to move back toward the west, however, this means the the weather will remain unsettled with shower chances hovering between 30-40% through midweek. Umbrellas will be a beneficial accessory during this time.
Expect daily highs to continue in the lower and middle 70s with nighttime lows to fall to the mid 60s, at best. During this statistically coldest time of the year, These temperatures are running 20-30 degrees warmer than average.
By Thursday, colder, drier air makes its return, with highs back in the seasonal middle 50s Friday and the seasonably warm middle 60s Saturday.
Below is a look at your 7 day planning forecast for the Wilmington area. To get your specific forecast for your backyard or on the go check it out on your First Alert Weather app! You can also keep track of the radar and see the latest video forecasts.
