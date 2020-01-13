First Alert Forecast: warm & unsettled weather sticks around, signs of a cool-down ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Once again, you won’t need a coat or have a need to start your car early. For the next several days, mild southerly air will remain wedged in the Lower Cape Fear Region, a la a stalled cold front. This front will begin to move back toward the west, however, this means the the weather will remain unsettled with shower chances hovering between 30-40% through midweek. Umbrellas will be a beneficial accessory during this time.