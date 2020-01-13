First Alert Forecast: mild and unsettled start to the week, colder days in the long term

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! A dynamic storm system made many weather headlines including severe weather and winter weather. The front associated with that system is stalled across the Carolinas which will keep showers and isolated storms in the forecast through midweek. There are signs of winter making a come back - but not for another couple of days - until then spring remains in Cape Fear Region. Here are some main headline for the next several days:
- Gusty showers and storms remain possible through the evening as a front stays stalled across the area. -Rain chances will range from 30-40% through midweek. Also, an isolated rumble of thunder is possible and some heavy pockets of rain...
- Dense fog remains a travel hazard especially closer to the coast where sea fog is expected to become very dense at times...
- Spring-like temperatures remain focused south of the stalled front so expect afternoon highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s for much of the week ahead. These temperatures are running 20-30 degrees warmer than average...
- Seasonable winter-like temperatures return by Friday as a cold front works through the area...
