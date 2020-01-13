Crews to repave portion of Castle St. this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are scheduled to begin repaving a portion of Castle Street this week.
According to City of Wilmington officials, the work will take place on Castle Street from S. 3rd Street to S. 16th Street.
“Work is expected to continue over the next two weeks with intermittent lane closures, but two-way traffic is expected to be maintained at all times,” the city said in a news release. “Access to businesses and residences will also remain open at all times.”
Last week, crews finished repaving Willard Street.
