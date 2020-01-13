CFPUA: Boil water advisory scheduled for parts of Water, Front streets Tuesday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA will issue a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Water and Front streets for Tuesday night.
The advisory will start at 10 p.m. and will affect approximately 300 customers at 106 Water Street and 201 and 205 North Front Street in downtown Wilmington.
CFPUA said the advisory is necessary so an outside contractor can perform work on an existing water main.
Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.
