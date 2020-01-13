Basketball courts at Portia Mills Hines Park get facelift

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the City of Wilmington recently repaved and repainted the basketball courts at Portia Mills Hines Park.
Further improvements will take place at the park later this year.
Last October, the Wilmington City Council approved $725,300 for bathrooms, additional lighting, a walking path and parking improvements.
City officials say design work currently is under way and construction should begin by this summer.
The Portia Mills Hines Park is located at 400 N. 10th St.
The basketball courts at Robert Strange Park and Kennedy Park also have been repaved. Courts at Bicentennial Park, Cameron Park and Wallace Park will be repaved over the next few weeks.
