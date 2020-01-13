Atlanta selects UNCW’s Goodrum in MLS draft

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - UNCW senior forward Phillip Goodrum was selected by Atlanta United FC in the third round of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Monday afternoon.
Goodrum, the 75th overall pick, was the second UNCW player selected in the draft after Danny Reynolds was taken by Seattle in the second round.
The duo joins Colin Bonner and Daniel Roberts as former UNCW standouts to be selected in a Major League Soccer draft.
“I am so happy to be a part of Atlanta United,” Goodrum said. “It’s a dream come true to get to continue playing soccer for such a great club. My time at UNCW was the best four years of my life and the soccer program shaped me into a better player and person. I’m so excited for the future and can’t thank [Head Coach] Aidan Heaney and the UNCW soccer staff enough.”
Goodrum, a three-time First-Team United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region honoree, paced the Seahawks and ranked third in the CAA with 11 goals and 26 points. A two-time selection as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, the Charlotte, N.C., native scored five goals in the final three games of the regular season, including back-to-back two-goal efforts against Drexel and VCU.
One of four players in school history to register back-to-back 10-goal seasons, Goodrum started all 76 games in his college career and ranks fourth on the program’s all-time list with 32 goals and 79 points.
“What a fantastic opportunity for Phillip to join such a tremendous organization as Atlanta United,” Heaney said. “He also has family there, so he is delighted to be selected. Anyone who knows Phillip knows how hard he works and how committed he is to the sport. I am so happy to see him achieve one of his goals and I know he will continue to thrive at the next level.”
Goodrum became the third Colonial Athletic Association player to be selected in the draft, joining Reynolds and James Madison senior midfielder Manuel Ferriol. Reynolds, the CAA’s Defensive Player of the Year, was taken with the 35th overall pick while Ferriol, the CAA Player of the Year, followed with the No. 40 selection by FC Dallas.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.