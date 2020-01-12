First Alert Forecast: warm & unsettled wether sticks around

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far!
You won’t be needed a jacket, or need to start your car early in the morning for the next several days, low temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 60s, and high remaining about 15 to 20 degrees above average in the 70s through Thursday!
The cold front that moved though last night, bringing the heavy showers and storms, has become stationary. It will begin to move out of the area, back toward the western part of the state, but the weather will remain unsettled. Grab a rain jacket before you head out the door through midweek!
A cold front will cross the Cape Fear Region by Thursday, bringing in more drier, cooler air back into the region!
Below is a look at your 7 day planning forecast which shows the mild, unsettled weather for the Wilmington area. To get your specific forecast for your backyard or on the go check it out on your First Alert Weather app! You can also keep track of radar along with watch video forecasts as well.
