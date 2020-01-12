First Alert Forecast: warm & unsettled for days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far. A strong line of showers and storms with a history of bringing heavy storms to the deep south, has weakened as its approached the Carolinas. However, there may be an opportunity for a few gusty showers or embedded storms first thing this morning. This unsettled pattern will stick around through much of the week ahead thanks to a stalled cold front.
Expect weather conditions far more reminiscent of spring than the heart of winter as the new week progresses, like...
...bouts of sea fog - which tend to be common in MARCH.
...daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 70s which is average for APRIL.
...daily opportunities for a passing shower or thundershower as becomes typical in MAY.
...many nightly low temperatures no lower than the lower and middle 60s - average for JUNE.
Below is a look at your 7 day planning forecast which shows the mild, unsettled weather for the Wilmington area. To get your specific forecast for your backyard or on the go check it out on your First Alert Weather app! You can also keep track of radar along with watch video forecasts as well.
