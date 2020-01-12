First Alert Forecast: warm & unsettled for days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far. A strong line of showers and storms with a history of bringing heavy storms to the deep south, has weakened as its approached the Carolinas. However, there may be an opportunity for a few gusty showers or embedded storms first thing this morning. This unsettled pattern will stick around through much of the week ahead thanks to a stalled cold front.