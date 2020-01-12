CFCC holds firefighter college

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It happens a few times a year, when firefighters head into the classroom to add to their training.
The courses draw first responders from all around the state.
The weekend program includes choices between 50 classes ranging from state certifications to training on how to be a fire chief.
“Things change all of the time, building construction changes, the type of material we use in our homes,” said Norman Hinkle, Fire Rescue Training Coordinator. "Fire changes all of the time so its important that our firefighters, company officers stay current on those techniques in firefighting.
This is the 29th year of the training, and it usually happens three times a year, but Hinkle says they might up that to four.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.