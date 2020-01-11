UNCW women dump William & Mary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith scored a game-high 24 points to lead four UNCW players in double figures as the Seahawks used a strong second half to defeat William & Mary, 72-55, in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action at Kaplan Arena on Friday evening.
The win elevated the Seahawks’ record to 5-9 overall and 2-1 in the CAA while the Tribe dipped to 10-4 and 1-2 in the circuit. Smith, who tallied her fifth 20-point game of the season, made 8 of 15 shots from the floor and was 5-for-8 from the free throw line to lead the Seahawks in the victory. She also grabbed eight rebounds with three assists and two steals.
Junior forward Paige Powell chipped in a season-high 14 points with eight rebounds while redshirt senior center
Chinyere Bell came off the bench to score 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field along with both of her free throws.
Senior guard Lacey Suggs completed the quartet of double-digit scorers with 10 points while grabbing seven rebounds for the Seahawks, who shot 51.0 percent from the field. William & Mary was led by sophomore guard Eva Hodgson’s 14 points and six assists while senior forward Victoria Reynolds tallied 13 points.
The Seahawks close out their first CAA road weekend of the season on Sunday, Jan. 12, when they visit Elon for a 2 p.m. tip-off against the Phoenix.
