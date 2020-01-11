UNCW women dump William & Mary

The win elevated the Seahawks’ record to 5-9 overall and 2-1 in the CAA while the Tribe dipped to 10-4 and 1-2 in the circuit. Smith, who tallied her fifth 20-point game of the season, made 8 of 15 shots from the floor and was 5-for-8 from the free throw line to lead the Seahawks in the victory. She also grabbed eight rebounds with three assists and two steals.