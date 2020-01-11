SC deputies warn of man impersonating police officer: ‘Be cautious’

“If you’re being pulled over and have concerns about your safety, it’s fine to make your way to a safe, well lighted place to stop. Don’t increase your speed or make evasive moves. Dial 911 and let the dispatcher know your intentions so they can be conveyed to the officer,” Baile says. "Finally, if an incident like this occurs, take note of as many details as you can about the person and the vehicle and immediately report it to the sheriff’s office so it can be investigated.”