N Korea: Trump’s birthday greet not enough to resume talks

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. South Korea said Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, it conveyed a message by President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wishing him a happy birthday, which is believed to be Jan. 8. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)