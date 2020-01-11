Mom asks for birthday cards, Wilmington community delivers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A mom took to social media to ask for help making her son’s 21st birthday extra special and the community delivered.
Nic Cox will be 21 on January 13.
On Monday, his mom, Jeannie Bowling, took to social media to ask her friends and family to help make the day extra special by sending him cards.
“We’ve even had some gifts from strangers, money, gift cards, its been pretty awesome," Bowling said. "We didn’t expect that, we just wanted birthday cards!”
Bowling says they’ve received cards and packages from all over the east coast, including New York, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and, of course, from all over North Carolina.
“Typical kids, they get to experience a lot of things that Nic will never get to experience so I just thought, why not? Let’s have an awesome birthday with getting a bunch of cards!” she said.
Nic has Down Syndrome and a ton of community support. He last made the news in May, when he was voted Prom King at Ashley High School.
He’s a big fan of comic books, superheroes and cards that play music.
For the last several days, the family’s mailbox has been stuffed with mail for Nic.
“We spend about an hour every night reading every single one and then we put them back in the envelopes to save them,” Bowling said.
If you’d like to send Nic a card you can mail it to:
Nicholas Cox
221 Windchime Dr.
Wilmington, NC 28412
