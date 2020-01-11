Man armed with stolen gun arrested, Wilmington Police investigate shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police arrest a man with a stolen gun after responding to a Shotspotter Alert.
The Wilmington Police Department responded to a Shotspotter alert just before 1:30 Saturday morning at the 1000 block of Chestnut Street after reports of multiple-rounds fired.
Upon arrival, police saw a Mercury Grand Marquis speeding off from the area. Police followed it. The driver, 27-year-old Rodney Bradley, ran from the car, but was soon caught by police.
Wilmington Police found a stolen 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat of the Grand Marquis. Bradley was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
During this, officers received word that a man had arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He has since been treated and released.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.
