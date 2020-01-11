First Alert Forecast: warm & unsettled for days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! It’s been a cloudy but warm day with temperatures in the 70s! A few showers inland this afternoon, but we would see some heavy showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder overnight.
A strong line of showers and storms, bringing heavy storms to the deep south, will continue to track east toward the Carolinas. However, this system will weaken by the time it reaches the Cape Fear, by the morning hours Sunday. This unsettled weather will stick around through much of the week ahead.
Forecaster Gabe Ross points out: What we can categorically tell you is to expect weather conditions far more reminiscent of spring than the heart of winter, like...
...bouts of sea fog - which tend to be common in MARCH.
...daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 70s which is average for APRIL.
...daily opportunities for a passing shower or thundershower as becomes typical in MAY.
...many nightly low temperatures no lower than the lower and middle 60s - average for JUNE.
Below is a look at your 7 day planning forecast which shows the mild, unsettled weather for the Wilmington area. To get your specific forecast for your backyard or on the go check it out on your First Alert Weather app! You can also keep track of radar along with watch video forecasts as well.
